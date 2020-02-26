Calix Inc (NYSE:CALX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $101.15 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Calix Inc (NYSE:CALX) will post sales of $101.15 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Calix’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $101.00 million to $101.30 million. Calix posted sales of $89.35 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Calix will report full year sales of $454.80 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $449.60 million to $460.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $472.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Calix.

A number of research firms have commented on CALX. Zacks Investment Research raised Calix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine cut Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Calix in a report on Thursday, November 21st.

Shares of Calix stock opened at $9.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.19 and its 200 day moving average is $7.54. The stock has a market cap of $549.90 million, a P/E ratio of -29.47, a P/E/G ratio of 129.88 and a beta of 0.63. Calix has a one year low of $5.60 and a one year high of $10.55.

In other news, Director Donald J. Listwin bought 10,000 shares of Calix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.20 per share, with a total value of $102,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 18.57% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CALX. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Calix by 5.1% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 64,171 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 3,119 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Calix by 13.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 77,444 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 8,883 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Calix by 3.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,808 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 2,353 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Calix by 19.4% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,153 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyOak Wealt LLC purchased a new position in Calix in the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. 68.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Calix Company Profile

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to deliver the unified access network. The company's cloud and software platforms, systems, and services enable communication service providers (CSP) to provide a range of services, from basic voice and data to advanced broadband services, over legacy and next-generation access networks.

