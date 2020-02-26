Callaway Golf Co (NYSE:ELY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Callaway Golf Co (NYSE:ELY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.21.

ELY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Imperial Capital initiated coverage on Callaway Golf in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Callaway Golf in a research report on Sunday, February 16th. ValuEngine lowered Callaway Golf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Callaway Golf in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Callaway Golf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th.

Get Callaway Golf alerts:

ELY stock opened at $17.50 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60 and a beta of 1.32. Callaway Golf has a fifty-two week low of $14.49 and a fifty-two week high of $22.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $312.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.49 million. Callaway Golf had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 4.67%. Callaway Golf’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Callaway Golf will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. Callaway Golf’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.64%.

In other news, EVP Glenn F. Hickey sold 24,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.81, for a total value of $536,416.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,519.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELY. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 0.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,288,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,025,000 after purchasing an additional 112,530 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Callaway Golf in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,424,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 9.4% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 313,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,093,000 after purchasing an additional 27,089 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 5.5% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 34,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 17.9% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 24,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. 97.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Callaway Golf

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs, golf balls, golf bags, and other golf-related accessories. The company operates through three segments: Golf Clubs; Golf Balls; and Gear, Accessories and Other. The Golf Clubs segment provides golf drivers and fairway woods, hybrids, irons and wedges, putters, packaged sets, and pre-owned golf clubs.

Further Reading: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Callaway Golf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callaway Golf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.