Caltex Australia Limited (ASX:CTX) Plans $0.51 Final Dividend

Caltex Australia Limited (ASX:CTX) declared a final dividend on Wednesday, February 26th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.51 per share on Friday, April 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th.

Caltex Australia stock traded down A$0.41 ($0.29) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting A$34.06 ($24.16). 2,669,683 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 982,966. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.00, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is A$34.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is A$30.18. The company has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.44. Caltex Australia has a 12-month low of A$20.52 ($14.55) and a 12-month high of A$35.96 ($25.50).

About Caltex Australia

Caltex Australia Limited engages in purchasing, refining, distributing, selling, and suppling petroleum products in Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates through Convenience Retail, and Fuels and Infrastructure segments. The Convenience Retail segment sells fuels through a Caltex network of stores.

