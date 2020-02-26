Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Analysts expect that Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.02) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Cameco’s earnings. Cameco posted earnings per share of ($0.06) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Cameco will report full-year earnings of $0.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.03. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.08 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cameco.

Get Cameco alerts:

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $871.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $796.59 million. Cameco had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 0.84%. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Cameco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Cameco in a report on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, CIBC set a $13.00 target price on shares of Cameco and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCJ. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Cameco by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 23,174,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,283,000 after acquiring an additional 537,272 shares in the last quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP boosted its position in shares of Cameco by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP now owns 10,002,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $89,026,000 after acquiring an additional 426,123 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Cameco by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 8,832,664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,911,000 after acquiring an additional 628,050 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Cameco by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,169,869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,808,000 after acquiring an additional 274,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Cameco by 66.5% during the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 6,239,697 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,491,850 shares in the last quarter. 59.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CCJ opened at $8.60 on Wednesday. Cameco has a 12 month low of $8.00 and a 12 month high of $12.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.79 and its 200-day moving average is $9.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 61.43 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 6.51, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

About Cameco

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. Its operating uranium properties include the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Inkai property located in Kazakhstan.

Recommended Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cameco (CCJ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.