Camtek LTD. (NASDAQ:CAMT) Short Interest Update

Camtek LTD. (NASDAQ:CAMT) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 324,800 shares, an increase of 48.2% from the January 30th total of 219,100 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 85,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CAMT shares. BidaskClub lowered Camtek from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Camtek in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Camtek by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,822,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,740,000 after purchasing an additional 28,020 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Camtek by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,222,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,232,000 after purchasing an additional 58,058 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Camtek by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 891,865 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,659,000 after purchasing an additional 99,326 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Camtek by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 412,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,467,000 after purchasing an additional 46,900 shares during the period. Finally, Noked Israel Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Camtek during the 4th quarter worth $2,218,000. 29.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CAMT stock traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $10.66. The company had a trading volume of 73,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,642. Camtek has a 1 year low of $7.88 and a 1 year high of $14.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.03 and its 200 day moving average is $10.54. The company has a market cap of $389.57 million, a P/E ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 1.65.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. Camtek had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 16.41%. The firm had revenue of $33.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. Camtek’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Camtek will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Camtek Company Profile

Camtek Ltd. provides inspection and metrology solutions for the semiconductor industry in the Asia Pacific, North America, and Europe. The company provides solutions based on its advanced image processing, motion control, material handling, and optics related technologies. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automatic optical inspection (AOI) systems that optically inspect and measure various types of semiconductors wafers.

