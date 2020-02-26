Canaccord Genuity Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF)

Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $0.17 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target suggests a potential upside of 58.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, CIBC reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $0.20 target price on shares of Trevali Mining in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $0.14.

TREVF traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.11. 100,406 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,994. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.15. Trevali Mining has a 1 year low of $0.11 and a 1 year high of $0.36.

About Trevali Mining

Trevali Mining Corporation, a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Burkina Faso, Namibia, Canada, and Peru. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in the Perkoa mine located in the Sanguie Province, Burkina Faso; Rosh Pinah mine located in southwestern Namibia; Caribou mine located to the west of Bathurst, New Brunswick, Canada; and Santander mine located to the northeast of Lima, Peru.

