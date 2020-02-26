Canaccord Genuity Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK)

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $25.50 target price on the basic materials company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price indicates a potential upside of 145.90% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Teck Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.85.

Teck Resources stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.37. 2,616,653 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,030,587. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 25.93 and a beta of 1.48. Teck Resources has a one year low of $10.04 and a one year high of $25.75.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Teck Resources by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 60,907.1% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 8,527 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $181,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.83% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

