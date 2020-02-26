Canaccord Genuity Upgrades Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) to “Buy”

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) was upgraded by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm presently has a $153.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.51% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on NVRO. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Nevro from $125.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Nevro from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Nevro from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Nevro in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nevro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.46.

NYSE:NVRO opened at $132.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.63 and a beta of 0.46. Nevro has a 1-year low of $42.82 and a 1-year high of $145.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $130.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 5.87 and a quick ratio of 4.54.

In related news, CFO Andrew H. Galligan sold 17,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total transaction of $2,128,108.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Nevro during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in Nevro by 148.6% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 276 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Nevro by 87.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Nevro during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Nevro during the fourth quarter valued at $83,000.

About Nevro

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

