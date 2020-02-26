Capital Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:CBNK) Short Interest Down 54.7% in February

Capital Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:CBNK) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a decline of 54.7% from the January 30th total of 21,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NASDAQ CBNK traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,242. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Capital Bancorp has a 1 year low of $11.02 and a 1 year high of $15.07. The company has a market capitalization of $193.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 0.66.

Get Capital Bancorp alerts:

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. Capital Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 15.66%. The company had revenue of $25.33 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Capital Bancorp will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Capital Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Capital Bancorp by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Capital Bancorp by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Capital Bancorp by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 2,445 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Capital Bancorp by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 2,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Capital Bancorp by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 3,264 shares during the last quarter. 23.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Capital Bancorp

Capital Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including various checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, debit cards, remote deposit capture services, online and mobile banking services, e-statements, and bank-by-mail and direct deposit services, as well as business accounts, and cash and treasury management services.

Read More: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.