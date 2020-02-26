Capital & Counties Properties PLC (LON:CAPC) Announces Dividend of GBX 1

Capital & Counties Properties PLC (LON:CAPC) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Thursday, May 14th. This represents a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. This is a positive change from Capital & Counties Properties PLC’s previous dividend of $0.50. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON:CAPC traded down GBX 16.20 ($0.21) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 221.50 ($2.91). 3,791,169 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,780,000. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 250.82 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 239.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.90. Capital & Counties Properties PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 181.40 ($2.39) and a 1-year high of GBX 275 ($3.62).

CAPC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC from GBX 215 ($2.83) to GBX 230 ($3.03) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 310 ($4.08) price objective on shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. HSBC downgraded shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from GBX 301 ($3.96) to GBX 265 ($3.49) in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC from GBX 175 ($2.30) to GBX 225 ($2.96) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 251.18 ($3.30).

Capital & Counties Properties PLC Company Profile

Capital & Counties Properties PLC, a property company, invests in, develops, and manages real estate properties in the United Kingdom. Its principal properties include Covent Garden, a retail and dining destination in London; and Earls Court, a mixed-use development estate in London. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

