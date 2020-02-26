Capital One Financial Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG)

Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG) – Capital One Financial upped their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Stag Industrial in a research note issued on Monday, February 24th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.49 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.47.

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.34). Stag Industrial had a net margin of 12.14% and a return on equity of 2.58%. The firm had revenue of $111.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.40 million.

STAG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Stag Industrial in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Stag Industrial from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (up from $34.00) on shares of Stag Industrial in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Stag Industrial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Stag Industrial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Stag Industrial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.71.

NYSE:STAG opened at $31.20 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.78. Stag Industrial has a 1-year low of $27.14 and a 1-year high of $33.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.92.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Stag Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.26%.

In related news, Director David G. King sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total value of $939,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,941.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 95,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total transaction of $2,977,498.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,944,596.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 203,231 shares of company stock valued at $6,365,195 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Stag Industrial by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,719,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,278,000 after buying an additional 140,252 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Stag Industrial in the 4th quarter valued at about $368,000. Partners Group Holding AG grew its holdings in Stag Industrial by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 99,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,149,000 after buying an additional 15,650 shares during the period. AXA purchased a new stake in Stag Industrial in the 4th quarter valued at about $953,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Stag Industrial by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,006,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,913,000 after buying an additional 371,481 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

Stag Industrial Company Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc is an industrial real estate operating company focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The Company was formed as a Maryland corporation and has elected to be treated and intends to continue to qualify as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under Sections 856 through 860 of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended.

