Capitol Health Ltd (ASX:CAJ) to Issue $0.01 Interim Dividend

Capitol Health Ltd (ASX:CAJ) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 26th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.005 per share on Friday, April 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th.

Shares of CAJ stock traded up A$0.01 ($0.01) on Wednesday, reaching A$0.29 ($0.21). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,747,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,270,000. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is A$0.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is A$0.24. Capitol Health has a 1 year low of A$0.15 ($0.10) and a 1 year high of A$0.28 ($0.20). The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.49. The company has a market capitalization of $222.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79.

In related news, insider Justin Walter 2,385,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th.

Capitol Health Company Profile

Capitol Health Limited provides diagnostic imaging and related services to the healthcare market in Australia. The company owns and operates clinics in Victoria, New South Wales, and Tasmania. It offers a range of diagnostic imaging services, including general x-ray, magnetic resonance imaging, ultrasound, mammography, Doppler, orthopantomogram, echocardiography, computed tomography, CT angiography, cone beam CT, nuclear medicine, bone densitometry, and fluoroscopy.

