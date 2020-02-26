Capricoin (CPC) Achieves Market Cap of $31,573.00

Capricoin (CURRENCY:CPC) traded down 4.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. One Capricoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0159 or 0.00000180 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit and Livecoin. Capricoin has a total market capitalization of $31,573.00 and approximately $1,625.00 worth of Capricoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Capricoin has traded down 6.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tao (XTO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005602 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Virtacoinplus (XVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000145 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About Capricoin

CPC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 20th, 2015. Capricoin’s total supply is 200,995,023 coins and its circulating supply is 1,990,045 coins. Capricoin’s official Twitter account is @CapricoinSocial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Capricoin’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/CPC. The official website for Capricoin is capricoin.org.

Buying and Selling Capricoin

Capricoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Capricoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Capricoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Capricoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

