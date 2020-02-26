Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) Short Interest Update

Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a decline of 86.1% from the January 30th total of 48,100 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 167,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Capricor Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) by 106.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,272 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.97% of Capricor Therapeutics worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CAPR shares. Maxim Group raised shares of Capricor Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capricor Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Capricor Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

Shares of CAPR stock traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $1.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 188,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,340. Capricor Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $8.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 2.01.

About Capricor Therapeutics

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

