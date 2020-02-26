Carrefour SA (EPA:CA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Carrefour SA (EPA:CA) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €18.04 ($20.98).

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CA. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Carrefour in a report on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group set a €22.50 ($26.16) target price on shares of Carrefour and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €15.00 ($17.44) target price on shares of Carrefour and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Barclays set a €17.50 ($20.35) target price on shares of Carrefour and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €15.00 ($17.44) target price on shares of Carrefour and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th.

Shares of EPA CA opened at €15.67 ($18.22) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €15.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €15.51. Carrefour has a 52-week low of €16.31 ($18.97) and a 52-week high of €23.68 ($27.53).

Carrefour Company Profile

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, China, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites and m-commerce channels; and service stations.

