Carry (CRE) Price Reaches $0.0017 on Top Exchanges

Carry (CURRENCY:CRE) traded down 11.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. Carry has a total market cap of $6.70 million and approximately $847,297.00 worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Carry token can now be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges including Bilaxy and Upbit. In the last week, Carry has traded down 41.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Carry alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00047334 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.97 or 0.00482006 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $535.44 or 0.06149144 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00061972 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00005558 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00025960 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003123 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00011411 BTC.

About Carry

CRE is a token. It launched on January 1st, 2018. Carry’s total supply is 4,941,687,443 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,984,947,494 tokens. Carry’s official message board is medium.com/carryprotocol. Carry’s official website is carryprotocol.io. Carry’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Carry Token Trading

Carry can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Carry should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Carry using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Carry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Carry and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.