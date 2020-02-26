Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.75.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CARS. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Cars.com in a research report on Tuesday. Barrington Research upgraded Cars.com from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Cfra upgraded Cars.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cars.com by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Cars.com by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 104,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Cars.com by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 109,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Cars.com by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 99,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Cars.com in the 1st quarter worth about $63,000.

Shares of CARS stock opened at $10.58 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Cars.com has a twelve month low of $8.23 and a twelve month high of $25.12. The company has a market cap of $805.15 million, a P/E ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.15.

About Cars.com

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

