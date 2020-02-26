Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) PT Lowered to $14.00

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) had its price objective lowered by Cfra from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Cfra’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 58.73% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Cars.com in a research report on Tuesday. Barrington Research upgraded Cars.com from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Cars.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.31.

NYSE CARS traded down $1.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.82. 113,297 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 891,881. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.07 and a 200-day moving average of $11.15. Cars.com has a one year low of $8.23 and a one year high of $25.12. The stock has a market cap of $805.15 million, a PE ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pension Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cars.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $197,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Cars.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $400,000. Sicart Associates LLC raised its holdings in Cars.com by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 253,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,993,000 after purchasing an additional 75,890 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Cars.com by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,001,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,426,000 after purchasing an additional 84,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Starboard Value LP raised its holdings in Cars.com by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 6,292,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,722,000 after purchasing an additional 575,000 shares during the last quarter.

About Cars.com

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

