Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.35 EPS

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.35, Briefing.com reports. Cars.com had a positive return on equity of 6.14% and a negative net margin of 69.79%. The firm had revenue of $152.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE CARS traded down $1.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,796,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,045,642. The firm has a market capitalization of $805.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.15. Cars.com has a 1-year low of $8.23 and a 1-year high of $25.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.15.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CARS. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Cars.com in a research note on Tuesday. Barrington Research upgraded Cars.com from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Cfra lowered their target price on Cars.com from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.31.

About Cars.com

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

