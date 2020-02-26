Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by B. Riley

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at B. Riley in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $18.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley’s target price points to a potential upside of 70.13% from the stock’s previous close.

CARS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cfra raised Cars.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Barrington Research raised Cars.com from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

NYSE:CARS opened at $10.58 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.15. The firm has a market cap of $805.15 million, a P/E ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.15. Cars.com has a 52-week low of $8.23 and a 52-week high of $25.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Investec Asset Management LTD increased its stake in Cars.com by 190.6% in the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 5,828,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,222,000 after purchasing an additional 3,822,551 shares in the last quarter. Fairpointe Capital LLC increased its stake in Cars.com by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fairpointe Capital LLC now owns 4,814,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,622 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cars.com by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,584,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,786,000 after purchasing an additional 832,482 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Cars.com by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,359,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,837,000 after purchasing an additional 531,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Cars.com by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,830,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,364,000 after purchasing an additional 380,983 shares in the last quarter.

Cars.com Company Profile

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

