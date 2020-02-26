carVertical One Day Volume Reaches $2,782.00 (CV)

carVertical (CURRENCY:CV) traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 26th. carVertical has a total market capitalization of $1.27 million and approximately $2,782.00 worth of carVertical was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, carVertical has traded 17.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One carVertical token can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Kucoin.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get carVertical alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011481 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $228.04 or 0.02618374 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.45 or 0.00211838 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00042041 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000665 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.89 or 0.00125049 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

carVertical Profile

carVertical’s genesis date was December 10th, 2017. carVertical’s total supply is 9,835,745,292 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,650,893,616 tokens. The Reddit community for carVertical is /r/carvertical and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. carVertical’s official Twitter account is @verticalcar and its Facebook page is accessible here. carVertical’s official website is www.carvertical.com.

Buying and Selling carVertical

carVertical can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as carVertical directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade carVertical should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase carVertical using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for carVertical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for carVertical and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.