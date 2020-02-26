Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Acquired by Syntal Capital Partners LLC

Syntal Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 73.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,218 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar comprises about 0.6% of Syntal Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Syntal Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 143.1% in the fourth quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 62.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

CAT has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $143.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Cfra lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.47.

In other news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 589 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total value of $81,181.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CAT traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $128.41. 2,954,032 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,251,748. The company has a fifty day moving average of $139.80 and a 200 day moving average of $135.37. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $111.75 and a twelve month high of $150.55. The company has a market capitalization of $72.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.26. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 41.85% and a net margin of 11.32%. The company had revenue of $13.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st were issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 17th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.25%.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

