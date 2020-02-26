Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Stock Holdings Boosted by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,100 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.11% of Cathay General Bancorp worth $3,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,010,837 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $395,399,000 after purchasing an additional 588,789 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,309,235 shares of the bank’s stock worth $125,915,000 after acquiring an additional 438,848 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,320,191 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,606,000 after acquiring an additional 230,497 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,249,122 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,388,000 after acquiring an additional 150,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,102,415 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,292,000 after acquiring an additional 320,820 shares in the last quarter. 70.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CATY traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,812. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.86 and a 200 day moving average of $36.06. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.28. Cathay General Bancorp has a 1 year low of $31.89 and a 1 year high of $39.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $149.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.30 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 34.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Cathay General Bancorp will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 35.63%.

In related news, EVP Lisa L. Kim sold 1,360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $50,374.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 428 shares in the company, valued at $15,853.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Dunson K. Cheng sold 17,969 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.62, for a total value of $675,993.78. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 43,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,618,224.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CATY shares. ValuEngine raised Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. BidaskClub lowered Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.50.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

