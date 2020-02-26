CB Financial Services Inc (NASDAQ:CBFV) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

CB Financial Services Inc (NASDAQ:CBFV) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decrease of 34.3% from the January 30th total of 6,700 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 8,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

NASDAQ:CBFV traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.72. The stock had a trading volume of 14,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,200. CB Financial Services has a 1-year low of $22.77 and a 1-year high of $30.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.47 million, a P/E ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 0.39.

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.13. CB Financial Services had a net margin of 23.69% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The business had revenue of $13.46 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CB Financial Services will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. CB Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 40.34%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CBFV shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CB Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CB Financial Services in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of CB Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CBFV. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in CB Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at $373,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CB Financial Services by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,601 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in CB Financial Services by 129.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,386 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. Rodgers Brothers Inc. bought a new stake in CB Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in CB Financial Services by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 63,641 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.09% of the company’s stock.

CB Financial Services Company Profile

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts.

