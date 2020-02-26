CBM Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:CBMB) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

CBM Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:CBMB) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 76.9% from the January 30th total of 1,300 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of CBMB stock remained flat at $$14.36 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.24. The stock has a market cap of $60.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.57 and a beta of 0.10. CBM Bancorp has a one year low of $12.89 and a one year high of $15.30.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CBM Bancorp stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in CBM Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:CBMB) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 202,443 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,364 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 4.79% of CBM Bancorp worth $2,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of CBM Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th.

About CBM Bancorp

CBM Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Chesapeake Bank of Maryland. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, time deposits, money market deposits, and certificates of deposit, as well as savings and individual retirement accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises one-to four-family residential real estate loans, nonresidential real estate loans, construction and land development loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, commercial business loans, and consumer loans.

