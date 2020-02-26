CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $6.97 Billion

Equities research analysts expect CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) to report sales of $6.97 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for CBRE Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.91 billion to $7.02 billion. CBRE Group reported sales of $6.29 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CBRE Group will report full-year sales of $23.74 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $23.68 billion to $23.80 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $25.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $25.55 billion to $26.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow CBRE Group.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Raymond James downgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. CBRE Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.20.

Shares of NYSE:CBRE opened at $57.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.69. CBRE Group has a 12 month low of $45.16 and a 12 month high of $64.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.92 and its 200 day moving average is $56.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in CBRE Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 34,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,113,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in CBRE Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,788,000. National Pension Service grew its stake in CBRE Group by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 461,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,471,000 after acquiring an additional 23,075 shares in the last quarter. SWS Partners bought a new position in CBRE Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $650,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in CBRE Group by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 22,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 3,338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

See Also: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CBRE Group (CBRE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.