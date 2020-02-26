Ccore Trading Up 30% Over Last Week (CCO)

Ccore (CURRENCY:CCO) traded 12.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. One Ccore token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0126 or 0.00000143 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox and IDEX. During the last week, Ccore has traded 30% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ccore has a market capitalization of $21,362.00 and approximately $5.00 worth of Ccore was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011358 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $226.32 or 0.02575704 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.72 or 0.00213050 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00043163 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000682 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.23 or 0.00127788 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Ccore Profile

Ccore launched on November 28th, 2017. Ccore’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,699,999 tokens. Ccore’s official Twitter account is @ccore_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ccore’s official website is ccore.io.

Buying and Selling Ccore

Ccore can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ccore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ccore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ccore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

