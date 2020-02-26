CCUniverse (UVU) 24-Hour Volume Hits $9,340.00

CCUniverse (CURRENCY:UVU) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 26th. CCUniverse has a market cap of $59,251.00 and approximately $9,340.00 worth of CCUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, CCUniverse has traded down 22.4% against the US dollar. One CCUniverse token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003575 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000049 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000723 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000117 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000104 BTC.

BLAST (BLAST) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

CCUniverse Profile

CCUniverse (CRYPTO:UVU) is a token. Its genesis date was April 17th, 2019. CCUniverse’s total supply is 309,997,364 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,144,898 tokens. CCUniverse’s official message board is medium.com/@ccuniverseuvucoin. The official website for CCUniverse is ccuniverse.org. CCUniverse’s official Twitter account is @ccuniversefound and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CCUniverse

CCUniverse can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CCUniverse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CCUniverse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CCUniverse using one of the exchanges listed above.

