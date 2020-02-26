CECO Environmental (CECE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 4th. Analysts expect CECO Environmental to post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CECE opened at $7.62 on Wednesday. CECO Environmental has a 1-year low of $6.53 and a 1-year high of $9.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $270.67 million, a P/E ratio of 19.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.49.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of CECO Environmental in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CECO Environmental from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of CECO Environmental in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CECO Environmental from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of CECO Environmental in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

CECO Environmental Company Profile

CECO Environmental Corp. provides industrial air quality and fluid handling systems for the energy, industrial, and other markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Energy Solutions, Environmental Solutions, and Fluid Handling and Filtration Solutions. The company engineers, designs, builds, and installs systems that capture, clean, and destroy airborne contaminants from industrial facilities, as well as equipment that control emissions from such facilities; and fluid handling and filtration systems.

