Cemtrex Inc (NASDAQ:CETX) Short Interest Update

Cemtrex Inc (NASDAQ:CETX) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 127,200 shares, an increase of 155.9% from the January 30th total of 49,700 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,420,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CETX. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Cemtrex by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 290,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 34,781 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in Cemtrex by 106.7% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 57,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 29,790 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Cemtrex during the second quarter worth about $25,000. 6.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CETX traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.54. 1,345,867 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,028,517. Cemtrex has a one year low of $1.11 and a one year high of $5.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

About Cemtrex

Cemtrex, Inc primarily provides electronic manufacturing services. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Technologies, Electronics Manufacturing, and Industrial Technology. The Advanced Technologies segment provides SmartDesk, an IoT product for the desktop PC market; and related white glove installation, extended warranties, and accessories directly to consumers, as well as through value added resellers for enterprises.

