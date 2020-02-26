Centauri (CTX) Market Capitalization Tops $78,016.00

Centauri (CURRENCY:CTX) traded down 12.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. One Centauri coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin and Exrates. Over the last week, Centauri has traded 25.1% lower against the US dollar. Centauri has a market capitalization of $78,016.00 and approximately $164.00 worth of Centauri was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00045518 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.12 or 0.00480960 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $554.60 or 0.06333526 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00059194 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00005490 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00025303 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003100 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00011325 BTC.

Centauri is a coin. It was first traded on September 24th, 2017. Centauri’s total supply is 47,705,402 coins and its circulating supply is 46,913,406 coins. Centauri’s official message board is centauricoin.info/blog. Centauri’s official Twitter account is @CarTaxi_24. Centauri’s official website is centauricoin.info.

Centauri can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and Exrates. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centauri directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centauri should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Centauri using one of the exchanges listed above.

