Central Federal Co. (NASDAQ:CFBK) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Central Federal Co. (NASDAQ:CFBK) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decline of 54.5% from the January 30th total of 4,400 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CFBK. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Central Federal by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,860 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new position in Central Federal in the 4th quarter valued at $411,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Central Federal by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 102,526 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Central Federal in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,120,000. 22.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Central Federal alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CFBK traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.32. 1,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,740. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.26. Central Federal has a 12 month low of $11.67 and a 12 month high of $15.00.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Central Federal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st.

About Central Federal

Central Federal Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CFBank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts savings, retail and business checking, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers single-family mortgage loans; commercial real estate and multi-family residential mortgage loans; commercial loans; construction and land loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, automobile loans, home improvement loans, and loans secured by deposits, as well as other loans.

See Also: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Central Federal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Federal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.