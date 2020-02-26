Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Acquires 9,473 Shares of VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) by 89.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,079 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,473 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF were worth $1,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF by 109.8% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 771,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,264,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Asset Management LLC raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 6,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:MOAT opened at $52.67 on Wednesday. VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF has a 1 year low of $44.68 and a 1 year high of $56.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.61.

