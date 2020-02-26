Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Boosts Stake in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) by 64.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,632 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,495 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $1,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WDC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Western Digital by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 291,747 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $14,022,000 after buying an additional 22,751 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Western Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Western Digital by 288.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,143 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in Western Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. purchased a new stake in Western Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $664,000. 82.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Michael Charles Ray sold 4,663 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.79, for a total value of $278,800.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Michael D. Cordano sold 1,320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total value of $72,758.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 48,318 shares of company stock valued at $3,193,648. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WDC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus boosted their price target on Western Digital from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Western Digital from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Maxim Group boosted their price target on Western Digital from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Western Digital from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.68.

WDC stock opened at $59.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $20.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.66, a PEG ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.58. Western Digital Corp has a 52 week low of $35.61 and a 52 week high of $72.00.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The data storage provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.32. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 1.01% and a negative net margin of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Western Digital Corp will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Western Digital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.49%.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

