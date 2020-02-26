Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Boosts Stock Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) by 26.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,389 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,632 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF worth $1,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SLYG. CWM LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 102.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 141,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,406,000 after buying an additional 5,093 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 41.8% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 39,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after buying an additional 11,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewFocus Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC now owns 103,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,140,000 after acquiring an additional 5,031 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SLYG opened at $61.80 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $56.81 and a 1 year high of $66.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.31.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

