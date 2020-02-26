Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) by 16.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,027 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $1,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VPU. Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LifePlan Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000.

Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF stock opened at $149.62 on Wednesday. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 1 year low of $125.64 and a 1 year high of $156.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $149.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.69.

About Vanguard Utilities ETF

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

