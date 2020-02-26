Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $1.13 Million Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 72.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,618 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Columbus Circle Investors bought a new stake in Lam Research in the third quarter valued at approximately $14,633,000. Boston Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 5.6% in the third quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 102,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,664,000 after acquiring an additional 5,441 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Corp boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 16.6% in the third quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 67,070 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,500,000 after acquiring an additional 9,555 shares during the last quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research in the third quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Finally, Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 5,450.0% in the third quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 1,110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. 85.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $2,700,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Patrick J. Lord sold 1,620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.75, for a total value of $435,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 58,622 shares of company stock worth $17,056,266. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lam Research stock opened at $292.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.64. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $163.60 and a 52-week high of $344.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $311.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $265.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.30.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 45.72% and a net margin of 21.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 16.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 24th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.62%.

Several analysts recently commented on LRCX shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Lam Research from $319.00 to $358.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the company from $220.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Lam Research from $260.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Lam Research from $313.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Lam Research from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.29.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

