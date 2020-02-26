Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $1.13 Million Stock Position in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE) by 31.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,185 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned approximately 0.20% of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF worth $1,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. now owns 13,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 77,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,074,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XHE opened at $83.70 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF has a 12 month low of $72.85 and a 12 month high of $90.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.61.

