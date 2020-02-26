Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $20.17 Million Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,127 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $20,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 4,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 27,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,025,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 5,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $144.65 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.85. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $126.10 and a fifty-two week high of $154.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $384.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $20.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.83 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 39.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.78%.

JNJ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.27.

In related news, Director Hubert Joly bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $141.28 per share, for a total transaction of $706,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,400. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 2,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total transaction of $284,538.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,736 shares in the company, valued at $7,298,397.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

