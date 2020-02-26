Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Increases Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 560 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BKNG. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Booking during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Booking during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Booking during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its stake in Booking by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 15 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank purchased a new stake in Booking during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,150.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Booking from $1,800.00 to $1,750.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $2,300.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Booking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on Booking from $1,950.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,126.38.

Shares of Booking stock opened at $1,726.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $75.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,969.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,969.20. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,640.54 and a 1-year high of $2,094.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

