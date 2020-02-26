Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Purchases 662 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,337 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Stryker by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 530 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Stryker by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 246,426 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $53,337,000 after buying an additional 8,933 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Stryker by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,780 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Stryker by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 50,325 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $10,346,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Stryker by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,448 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,476,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the period. 70.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on SYK. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of Stryker from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Stryker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Barclays downgraded shares of Stryker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $226.00 to $207.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $239.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stryker currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.43.

NYSE SYK opened at $206.31 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $174.84 and a 12-month high of $226.30. The company has a market capitalization of $80.31 billion, a PE ratio of 37.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $215.04 and its 200-day moving average is $212.46.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.03. Stryker had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 25.75%. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 27.85%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

