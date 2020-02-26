Cetera Advisors LLC Has $9.95 Million Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Cetera Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,208 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $9,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Eii Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Permanens Capital L.P. raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $147.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Barclays upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.27.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $144.65 on Wednesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $126.10 and a 12-month high of $154.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $384.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $148.96 and a 200-day moving average of $137.85.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 39.27%. The company had revenue of $20.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.78%.

In related news, Director Hubert Joly bought 5,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $141.28 per share, with a total value of $706,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $706,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 2,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total transaction of $284,538.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,298,397.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

