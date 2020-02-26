CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) Short Interest Update

CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 391,600 shares, an increase of 46.1% from the January 30th total of 268,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 113,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NASDAQ CEVA traded down $0.43 on Wednesday, reaching $29.26. 111,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116,370. CEVA has a 12 month low of $21.69 and a 12 month high of $36.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 6.77 and a quick ratio of 6.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.93. The stock has a market cap of $674.96 million, a PE ratio of 209.00, a P/E/G ratio of 102.30 and a beta of 1.49.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.08. CEVA had a net margin of 0.03% and a return on equity of 1.23%. The business had revenue of $28.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.39 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that CEVA will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen increased their price target on shares of CEVA from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Northland Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of CEVA in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of CEVA to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of CEVA in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.67.

In other news, Director Bruce Mann sold 32,408 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.16, for a total value of $1,139,465.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in CEVA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CEVA by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of CEVA in the third quarter worth approximately $185,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of CEVA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $197,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CEVA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $274,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

CEVA Company Profile

CEVA, Inc licenses signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) serving the mobile, consumer, automotive, industrial, and Internet-of-Things (IoT) markets worldwide. The company licenses a family of signal processing intellectual properties (IPs), including platforms for 5G baseband processing in handsets and base station RAN; integrated cellular IoT solutions; digital signal processor (DSP) platforms incorporating voice input algorithms and software for voice enabled devices; and DSP platforms for advanced imaging and computer vision in various camera-enabled devices, as well as a family of self-contained artificial intelligent (AI) processors that address a range of edge applications.

