Cfra Upgrades TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) to Strong-Buy

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) was upgraded by research analysts at Cfra from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a $76.00 price target on the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, up from their previous price target of $66.00. Cfra’s target price points to a potential upside of 19.35% from the stock’s current price.

TJX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Loop Capital increased their target price on TJX Companies to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Guggenheim increased their target price on TJX Companies from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Monday, November 11th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price target on TJX Companies to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.23.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

NYSE:TJX traded up $3.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.68. 8,054,655 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,265,125. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.69. TJX Companies has a 12 month low of $49.05 and a 12 month high of $64.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 57.63% and a net margin of 7.70%. The firm had revenue of $12.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TJX Companies will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TJX Companies news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 74,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.55, for a total transaction of $4,496,564.10. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 330,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,022,613.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

Further Reading: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.