Chainlink Reaches Market Cap of $1.28 Billion (LINK)

Chainlink (CURRENCY:LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. Chainlink has a total market cap of $1.28 billion and approximately $508.00 million worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Chainlink has traded down 19% against the dollar. One Chainlink token can currently be purchased for approximately $3.66 or 0.00041520 BTC on major exchanges including Gate.io, Huobi, Coinbase and Radar Relay.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002661 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011326 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $226.72 or 0.02570263 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.69 or 0.00211890 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000672 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.05 or 0.00125284 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002500 BTC.

Chainlink Token Profile

Chainlink’s genesis date was September 19th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 tokens. Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @smart_contract. The official website for Chainlink is chain.link. The Reddit community for Chainlink is /r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Chainlink is medium.com/chainlink.

Buying and Selling Chainlink

Chainlink can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network, Huobi, Gate.io, Binance, Mercatox, Coinbase, IDEX, Radar Relay, COSS, OKEx and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainlink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chainlink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chainlink using one of the exchanges listed above.

