Champions Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:CSBR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Champions Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:CSBR) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.42.

CSBR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Champions Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Champions Oncology in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Champions Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Champions Oncology stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,616. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Champions Oncology has a 52 week low of $4.98 and a 52 week high of $11.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.71 and a 200-day moving average of $6.55. The firm has a market cap of $76.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.00 and a beta of 1.24.

Champions Oncology (NASDAQ:CSBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 16th. The biotechnology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.04. Champions Oncology had a negative net margin of 3.35% and a negative return on equity of 45.46%. The firm had revenue of $7.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 million. On average, analysts predict that Champions Oncology will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSBR. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Champions Oncology by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 187,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Champions Oncology during the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Champions Oncology by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 174,072 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 35,840 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Champions Oncology by 69.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 134,568 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Champions Oncology during the 4th quarter worth about $766,000. 49.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Champions Oncology Company Profile

Champions Oncology, Inc develops and sells technology solutions and products to personalize the development and use of oncology drugs in the United States. Its Tumorgraft Technology Platform is an approach to personalizing cancer care based upon the implantation of human tumors in immune-deficient mice.

