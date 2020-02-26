Chanticleer Holdings (NASDAQ:BURG) Short Interest Down 35.6% in February

Chanticleer Holdings (NASDAQ:BURG) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 31,300 shares, a decline of 35.6% from the January 30th total of 48,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Chanticleer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine raised Chanticleer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BURG traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $0.54. The company had a trading volume of 15,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,758. Chanticleer has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $2.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.05 million, a PE ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10.

About Chanticleer

There is no company description available for Chanticleer Holdings Inc

