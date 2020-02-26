Chardan Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Chardan Capital in a research report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $36.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Chardan Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.70% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price target (up from $32.00) on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.18.

Get Iovance Biotherapeutics alerts:

Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics stock traded up $0.77 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.23. 2,220,333 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 833,405. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 10.61 and a quick ratio of 10.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.63. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.87 and a beta of 2.13. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 12-month low of $9.21 and a 12-month high of $34.46.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.08). As a group, research analysts forecast that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IOVA. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 72.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,111 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 73,368 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel, an adoptive cell therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial using tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients' tumors for the treatment of metastatic melanoma.

See Also: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.