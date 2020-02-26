Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) CEO James C. Foster Sells 44,303 Shares

Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) CEO James C. Foster sold 44,303 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.70, for a total value of $7,385,310.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 313,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,186,101.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

CRL stock traded down $1.88 on Wednesday, hitting $160.58. The company had a trading volume of 19,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,038. Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc has a 12-month low of $123.17 and a 12-month high of $179.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.32. The stock has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.18.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.18. Charles River Laboratories Intl. had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The company had revenue of $691.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRL. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 1.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,660,628 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $661,344,000 after acquiring an additional 72,827 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,910,814 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $291,896,000 after purchasing an additional 353,231 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,212,910 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $185,284,000 after purchasing an additional 87,523 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 11.0% during the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,007,750 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $133,396,000 after purchasing an additional 99,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 854,234 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $130,493,000 after purchasing an additional 70,813 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CRL shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $156.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective (up from $165.00) on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Cfra lifted their price target on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.44.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

