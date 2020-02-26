Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.69.

Several research firms have recently commented on SCHW. Barclays raised Charles Schwab from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Charles Schwab from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Charles Schwab from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Compass Point raised Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW traded down $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.39. 1,096,016 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,553,179. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.26 and its 200-day moving average is $43.80. Charles Schwab has a one year low of $34.58 and a one year high of $51.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 34.55%. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Charles Schwab will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 26.47%.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 327,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.19, for a total transaction of $15,448,118.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 28,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $1,431,978.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 609,826 shares of company stock valued at $28,552,779. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SCHW. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 3.6% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 32,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 2.7% in the third quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 45,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the third quarter worth approximately $212,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 3.5% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 254,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,626,000 after purchasing an additional 8,591 shares during the period. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 39.3% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 42,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 12,116 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

